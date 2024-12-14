Lawson’s solid debut not enough as 905 drop third straight game

905 have lost five of their last six games

The Raptors 905 have lost their third straight game after losing 132-109 to the Delaware Blue Coats Friday night at Chase Fieldhouse.

The loss marked the fifth dropped game in the team’s last six contests, as the 905 have plummeted to 3-10, the G League’s third-worst record.

The Mississauga squad only trailed by six heading into the second quarter, but it would go south very quickly. This second quarter was arguably the worst quarter the 905 have played all season, and it started right from the opening whistle.

The junior Dinos turned the ball over four times within the first 1:30 of the second frame, as turnovers would be the theme throughout this one. The 905 couldn’t buy a bucket as the Blue Coats would start the second on a 15-6 run before a 905 head coach Drew Jones timeout. After the break, not much would change as Delaware would go on an 11-4 run right after.

Ultimately, the 905 would be outscored 46-27 in the frame because of their stagnant half-court offence, large amount of turnovers and going 0-for-10 from 3-point territory. Another 11-2 run to start quarter number three would all but do it, as Delaware would lead by 35 at that point and would cruise to the victory.

There was also some unfortunate injury news as Raptors two-way player Jamison Battle took a hard fall in the third quarter and would not return to the game after heading to the locker room. Newly acquired Jared Rhoden (shoulder) and Charlie Brown Jr. (back) were also out for this one.

Omoruyi once again great At some points, it seemed like it was Eugene Omoruyi against the entire Blue Coats roster as the Toronto, Ontario, raised forward led the junior Raps in points (31), rebounds (7), and assists (6). Those 31 points would be a season-high for Omoruyi, who once again put in a shift for his hometown team. The 27-year-old played with physicality, rebounded, defended, and made smart decisions throughout the game. Omoruyi cleans up everything on offence as he only takes smart, high-percentage looks around the rim, going 14-for-17 in this one.

Lawson’s 905 debut

All in all, it was a solid 905 debut for the newest Raptors two-way player, A.J. Lawson. Despite the Grand Canyon-sized loss, the Toronto, Ontario native put up 21 points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

The 24-year-old played aggressively all night, using his athleticism and quick first step to get downhill and generate paint touches consistently. Lawson was also fantastic in transition, getting down the court with lightning speed whether he had the ball or not and then finishing athletically at the rim.

The quickness Lawson plays with definitely fits the way Toronto wants to play, as he is one of, if not the best, athlete in the entire Raptors’ organization.

Jeff’s revenge game and Justin does it again

Former Raptor Jeff Dowtin Jr. let his former team have it, as the 905 had no answer for the veteran guard. The 27-year-old would finish with a season-high 32 points, seven assists, three rebounds, and four steals while finishing as a game-high +33. The former 905er was ultra-efficient as well, going 12-for-14 from the field and 6-for-7 from distance.

Believe it or not, Dowtin didn’t even lead his team in scoring, as that honour would go to Justin Edwards. The rookie wing once again was fantastic against the 905 after going for 28 points, six rebounds, and four assists in the season opener.

Edwards finished with a game-high 34 points, three rebounds, two assists, and three steals while cashing in a staggering six times from beyond the arc. The 905 had no answer for either one of the Philadelphia 76ers’ two-way players as they were taking turns picking apart the away team’s defence.

Other notable performances:

Raptors 905

Kennedy Chandler 10 points, three rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

Quincy Guerrier six points, seven rebounds, and two steals.

Dylan Disu nine points, five rebounds, three assists, and one block.

Delaware Blue Coats

Judah Mintz 20 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Pete Nance 10 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.

Aminu Mohammed 10 points, two rebounds, and one assist.

The 905 have one tip-off tournament game remaining, as they’ll take on the Maine Celtics on Dec 15 at the Portland Expo Building.