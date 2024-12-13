The Toronto Raptors are the tied-worst road team in the NBA

After last night’s loss to the Miami Heat, the Toronto Raptors are now neck and neck with the New Orleans Pelicans for the worst road record in the league at 1-12. And with Scottie Barnes’ recent injury, that game against the Heat marked his eighth absent road game.

Given its all-time record, Toronto is shy of a 40-win percentage for away games, with a 460-708 mark. They could feasibly end this year with the worst record in franchise history, which is currently the 6-35 mark from its inaugural season, which was tied in 2010-11. If Toronto doesn’t win on the road again, it would tie the worst road record in NBA history with the 1990-91 Kings. Aside from the Lakers and Celtics, no other franchise has had a long period of success on the road. However, the Raptors had seven consecutive years from 2013 to 2020 with a minimum .537 win percentage. So this year may be a return from the olden days, but it is a relative departure from Toronto’s recent road success.

The Raptors have 17 road games remaining to steer away from a negative milestone. Their next three are against the New York Knicks, Memphis Grizzlies, and Boston Celtics to finish off December. All three, of course, are great teams. Toronto’s injuries make it even more difficult. Missing Barnes is a hit to the gut on both ends of the floor, and Immanuel Quickley still has no timeline for his return.

But it’s not just players; Toronto’s entire identity changes on the road. The team plays at the sixth-fastest pace at home across the NBA but the fifth-slowest when on the road. When it comes to rebounding percentage, they’re placed seventh when playing at home but stand fifth-worst when away.

In their 13 road games, five were close, and it was only in the fourth quarter against the Heat matchup that they started closing the gap, by which time it was too little too late. Toronto’s only win on the road has come against New Orleans, its competitor for worst road team in the league. And its competitor for most injured team so far this season.

For where the Raptors are this season with a new roster and countless injuries, every win on the road will be a very tough challenge. However, it isn’t something to get used to. The hope is that when the team develops, meshes, and the key guys stay healthy, that will change. Whether that will happen this season, or some time far in the future, remains to be determined.

Toronto’s next matchup is Dec. 16 against the Chicago Bulls. Fortunately, that will come in the cozy confines of Scotiabank Arena.