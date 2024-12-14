Grading EVERY Raptors Move – Samson’s Mailbag

Samson Folk takes a look at all of the Toronto Raptors moves of the past few years and grades them all.

There’s nothing like hindsight going one way, and rough guesswork going the other. Samson Folk takes a stab at both, as he looks at all the ongoings of the Raptors front office over the past couple of years.

Were you a fan of the Jakob Poeltl trade? Did the Raptors give too much, or did they steal a great center away for some measly picks? What do you think?

Was the trade with OG Anunoby as the centerpiece one of the true win-win trades in NBA history? Has it perfectly matched the Raptors goals of rebuilding while also giving the Knicks a lane towards contention? It seems that way to Samson.

How have the Raptors drafted of late? You get the way too early takes on how the Raptors have made out, and why we should feel encouraged by how they’ve scouted recently.

Walking through every trade, all the draftees, signings and coach hirings. There’s a lot to talk about, and a lot to review. The grades are here, and it’s up to you to decide if Samson is a tough grader.

This article is a Presentation of Sober Carpenter.

Sober Carpenter is raising a glass to 5 incredible years of brewing award-winning non-alcoholic craft beer! Since 2019, we’ve been redefining what non-alcoholic can be, offering everything from bold IPAs to smooth Irish Reds, all crafted with care and flavour-first passion. Whether you’re exploring new options or sticking to your favourites, there’s a Sober Carpenter brew for every moment.

Available at Sobeys, Loblaws, and Farm Boy, or shop online at sobercarpenter.com for delivery right to your door. Cheers to 5 years of crafting beers that are anything but ordinary—perfect for those who sip differently!