Raptors 905 add veteran big man Frank Kaminsky

The Raptors 905 are expected to sign veteran big man Frank Kaminsky, per Marc Stein.

The 31-year-old last played in the NBA in 2022-2023, after spending last season with Partizan Mozzart Bet of the Basketball League of Serbia, the Adriatic League and the EuroLeague. Kaminsky was a part of both the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets last time he competed on North American soil, seeing a drop off in playing time and stats across the board that season.

The former ninth-overall pick spent four years with the Charlotte Hornets, the team that drafted him, and three years with the Phoenix Suns, seeing regular playing time. The Wisconsin alum averaged 9.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists across 21.0 minutes per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from distance over those seven years.

Kaminsky immediately becomes the tallest player on the team at 7-foot-0, as the Mississauga squad has been in search of some big help since Branden Carlson was signed by the Oklahoma City Thunder at the start of the season.

The 905 have made a flurry of moves recently, adding Jared Rhoden back into the organization before signing Toronto, Ontario native A.J. Lawson who recently made his debut.

A subsequent move will have to be made as the team is at the roster limit.