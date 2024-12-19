Gameday: Nets @ Raptors, December 19

Toronto is looking to end their five-game losing streak tonight against the visiting Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn and Toronto are both at the bottom of the eastern conference standings and they both are trying to take advantage of the easier opportunities to win, like tonight. Brooklyn recently traded point guard Dennis Schroder who was the leader of their offense and without it their offense will undoubtedly suffer.

Toronto also has many things ailing the team coming into this game, as starting center Jakob Poetl has been ruled out of the game after suffering a groin injury during the previous game against the Chicago Bulls. Scottie Barnes’ status is also in the air for this game but there is positive news regarding his injury. Barnes’ status has been upgraded to questionable which makes his timeline to return much faster than it seemed to be when he originally got hurt. Yet again Toronto is missing numerous key players for a game and yet again the younger players and the players lower on the depth chart will have to step up if they have any hope to win.

Brooklyn’s offense is ranked 13th in the league but without the services of Schroder and with Cam Thomas still on the shelf, that offensive rating will sink. The players they have left, such as Cam Johnson or Dorian Finney-Smith are good complimentary players, but as far as creation goes they are not adept in that category. Ben Simmons will likely be tasked with main ball handler duties and the present day Simmons is obviously not as fearsome as he once was. Brooklyn does not have a high-level creator in their lineup for tonight’s game, but where they do have the advantage is in size. Without Poeltl, Toronto will be much smaller than they usually are, which could empower Nets center Nic Claxton to have a big night.

Poeltl’s impact on Toronto’s defense can not be understated, and without him there will be more pressure on the wing and perimeter defenders because he will not be there to clean up paint touches that they give up. Jonathan Mogbo has shown signs that he can be a good defender as a small ball center, and tonight is a great opportunity to put his defensive skills to the test.

Brooklyn’s defense ranks 27th in the league which is a very welcome sight for Toronto. Brooklyn’s point-of-attack defense has not been strong this season, which RJ Barrett will no doubt benefit from. Barrett ranks top ten in drives per game at 15.7 and without the proper defender in front of him to hold him off from these drives, it makes his scoring process much simpler. Claxton is known for his rim protection, but if Barrett can continuously get there then he should be able to convert a good amount. Gradey Dick’s off ball movement will be key tonight, as it has been all season, in opening up opportunities for others. Dick’s movement garners a lot of attention from defenders and if he is engaging defenders as Barrett is trying to drive it will help him out.

Movement will be key in getting good looks tonight since Poeltl will not be there to set his extremely impactful screens. Once again the burden falls on Barrett to lead Toronto’s offense to a win, but against Brooklyn it seems more feasible than it does in the majority of the games.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Brooklyn Nets

PG: Ben Simmons

SG: Keon Johnson

SF: Cam Johnson

PF: Dorian Finney-Smith

C: Nic Claxton

Toronto Raptors

PG: RJ Barrett

SG: Gradey Dick

SF: Ja’Kobe Walter

PF: Ochai Agbaji

C: Bruno Fernando

Injury Report

Nets

Cam Thomas (Hamstring) – Out

Ziare Williams (Knee) – Out

Trendon Watford (Hamstring) – Out

De’Anthony Melton (ACL) – Out

Bojan Bogdanovic (Foot) – Out

Raptors

Scottie Barnes (Ankle sprain) – Questionable

Immanuel Quickley (Elbow) – Out

Bruce Brown Jr. (Knee) – Out

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Brooklyn Nets -4.0(+112) +136 O 218.5 (-110) Toronto Raptors +4.0(-108) -162 U 218.5 (-110)

*Odds as of Dec 19, 12:00 am ET*

