Quick Reaction: Raptors 125, Knicks 139

C O. Agbaji 20 MIN, 4 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 2-6 FG, 0-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -15 +/- Very pedestrian game from Ochai, never got in a rhythm offensively, his defensive impact was not felt, just a forgettable game.

C+ G. Dick 31 MIN, 16 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 5-13 FG, 2-5 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -6 +/- Gradey was brutalized on the defensive end tonight, to put it simply. It was very glaring that Toronto was too small for New York and Gradey was part of that. On the offensive end, Grady was getting some good looks, wiggling his way to open jumpers, they just weren’t falling a lot.

B+ J. Mogbo 23 MIN, 8 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 3-4 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -20 +/- Mogbo had some nice possessions defending Towns, using his strength to make things tough for him, but ultimately the matchup proved too much of a challenge for him. He took great advantage of his rim looks when he had them though.

A- S. Barnes 36 MIN, 24 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 10-20 FG, 0-3 3FG, 4-6 FT, 0 BLK, 5 TO, -2 +/- It’s clear that Scottie is hobbled from his ankle injury, but tonight instead of mailing it in with threes, he got his mid range jumper going. This was one of the best mid-range shooting games of Scottie’s career, and he consistently got to his spots and just rose up.

A- R. Barrett 33 MIN, 23 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 7-13 FG, 1-4 3FG, 8-11 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -1 +/- Barrett was consistently getting to the rim and finishing through contact, his hard nosed drives were one of the only reliable sources of offense that Toronto had tonight.

A J. Walter 25 MIN, 16 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 4-5 FG, 0-1 3FG, 8-10 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, -19 +/- Walter’s impact was felt all throughout tonight, he was battling for loose balls, cutting hard to the rim, and getting to the free throw line as well. Walter did make mistakes in defense, but that is part of his growth.

C+ D. Mitchell 12 MIN, 5 PTS, 0 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 2-3 FG, 1-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -18 +/- Davion’s usual defensive impact was not seen tonight, and although he did add a little something on offense, his true role of being a defender was not exercised tonight.

A C. Boucher 19 MIN, 16 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 5-6 FG, 4-5 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 5 +/- Boucher’s energy was felt the moment he stepped on the court. He was lights out from three, very mobile on defense, and just all around impactful while he was on the floor.

K. Olynyk 19 MIN, 6 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 2-3 FG, 2-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 7 +/- Olynyk had a rough time guarding Towns when he did, gave up constant blow bys, which is to be expected, Towns is a tough cover for anyone. Olynyk spaced the floor well, but its clear he is still getting into game shape.

C J. Battle 14 MIN, 4 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -11 +/- Battle had some sets run for him to get shots, but not many, but he wasn’t able to convert on the majority of his shots, nor was he able to offer much defensively.