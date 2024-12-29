Quick Reaction: Hawks 136, Raptors 107

B R. Barrett 30 MIN, 17 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 5-13 FG, 1-5 3FG, 6-8 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -24 +/- RJ was able to blow by a sleeping Hawks defence that offered no help for a free dunk at the rim to register his first two points. Barrett was having a solid first half, but his most memorable moment came off a lob from Gradey Dick midway through the second quarter, which he failed to finish. We might see that one on Shaqtin-a-fool. He was quieter in the second half as his shot attempts went way down but he was a part of a handful of a small group of Raptors who had a decent game.

F O. Agbaji 18 MIN, 3 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 1-6 FG, 1-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -18 +/- Agbaji’s first points came from his patent corner three, where he lives for most of the games. His first two shots came very early in the game and that was pretty much it for Agbaji in a quiet first half. Ochai got baited into a foul by Trae Young early in the third quarter and was put into foul trouble with four personal fouls, which ended. his third quarter way too early. He jacked up quite a bit of shots early in the fourth quarter but he wasn’t able to contribute again in the scoring department, after an early three.

B J. Poeltl 27 MIN, 13 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 5-8 FG, 0-0 3FG, 3-4 FT, 3 BLK, 4 TO, -25 +/- Poeltl was able to make a baseline push shot with his first shot attempt to get the night going for the Raptors. The first shot would prove to be his only one of the opening half and he started the second half earning a trip to the free-throw line after getting hacked by Clint Capela. He was able to clean up an offensive rebound and put it back up to surpass his first-half points in the two opening offensive possessions during the second half. A final 24 minutes that saw a much more involved Jakob Poeltl in the offensive game earned him his best quarter of the game (third quarter.) Not a bad return for the Austrian big man.

D G. Dick 25 MIN, 6 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 3-12 FG, 0-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -18 +/- Gradey was able to get his night started with a reverse double-clutch layup that’s become an arsenal of his game. He took five shots, mostly at the rim (one blocked attempt) before attempting a three-pointer. Dick was aggressive on the defensive end tonight, sometimes a bit too aggressive as he was trying to pick off passes and completely missed one attempt leading to him getting blown by. His agressivness on the offensive end completly went away too in the second half, probably due to a lack of confidence after a poor start.

B- S. Barnes 35 MIN, 19 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 7-12 FG, 0-1 3FG, 5-5 FT, 0 BLK, 8 TO, -34 +/- Scottie started the game with three questionable turnovers before the first time out of the game, which came at the 7:18 mark in the first quarter. He made a nice baseline pull-up mid-range shot after the timeout. That shot got his confidence going as he was able to make a couple more impressive mid-rangers in the quarter. There were some really bad turnovers in this contest for Scottie B but he did play ok on the offensive end, outside of those turnovers.

B- J. Shead 25 MIN, 5 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 2-2 FG, 1-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -15 +/- Shead brought on good energy during his first shift as he was able to corral an offensive rebound and find Chris Boucher under the rim who drew a shooting foul. Jamal’s early season pesty defence made an appearance again in the first half as he was a menace to Atlanta’s offence. Honestly, I think he played a much better game than the numbers suggest.

B B. Brown 19 MIN, 12 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 6-12 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -6 +/- Bruce Brown finally saw his first action of the season after being out since April 14, dating all the way to last season. He checked in for the first time near the end of the first quarter. Brown was able to get the crowd on their feet with his first point as he threw down a ferocious jam. He wasn’t doing much before that dunk, but once that got his juices flowing he was making an impact, mostly in the first half. A lot of his buckets were easy ones at the rim, but he was getting in position to find those free opportunities. A good return after a long stretch of being out.

C+ C. Boucher 12 MIN, 9 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 1-3 FG, 1-2 3FG, 6-6 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 1 +/- Boucher was in attack mode during his first shift as he finished the first quarter with four free throw attempts and makes. He was able to win two more free throws in the second quarter and made an unbelievable buzzer-beater off an Olynyk feed to give the Raptors some momentum heading into the second half. The aggressiveness went away in the second half as Boucher wasn’t able to return to the free-throw line and carry the buzzer-beater momentum over.

C- K. Olynyk 12 MIN, 6 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 1-4 FG, 0-1 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, -1 +/- Quiet first shift which was memorable for a bad call on the refs for sure, which ticked off Kelly and he received a technical foul for arguing his case. Olynyk is a great playmaker but sometimes his overconfidence in his passes can lead to some bad turnovers.

C+ J. Walter 16 MIN, 5 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2-3 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -6 +/- Walter entered the game at the beginning of the second quarter and instantly hooked up with Kelly Olynyk on a lob pass. In the ensuing possession, he was able to finish at the rim. He was bringing the ball up quite a lot in the second quarter too which was a good sign for the rookie. Walter brought instant impact but wasn’t given a lot of minutes until garbage time which proved to be vital as it killed Ja’Kobe’s momentum.

Inc J. Battle 09 MIN, 8 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 3-6 FG, 2-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -1 +/- Garbage time minutes.

Inc J. Mogbo 06 MIN, 4 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 2-4 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 1 +/- Garbage time minutes.

Inc G. Temple 06 MIN, 0 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 1 +/- Garbage time minutes.