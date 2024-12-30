Toronto drops NBA-worst 10th straight game in loss to Atlanta Hawks

The Toronto Raptors have not won a game since Dec. 3; it is Dec. 30.

Toronto’s losing streak hit double digits Sunday night at Scotiabank Arena, as the Raptors lost their NBA-worst 10th-straight game 136-107 to the Atlanta Hawks, dropping their record to 7-25.

After allowing a franchise-worst 155 points to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, it would be much of the same lacklustre defensive intensity against the Hawks. Over the last three games, Canada’s team has allowed 430 points, the most in franchise history and the most by any team over a three-game span since the Denver Nuggets back in 1991.

The team also set a few more franchise records for all the wrong reasons, including the most turnovers committed in a first half (17) and the most turnovers ever in a home game (31).

This came despite the Raptors getting reinforcements, as Ja’Kobe Walter (illness), Jamal Shead (knee contusion), Jakob Poeltl (groin strain), and Bruce Brown (knee) all were active and in the lineup. The latter made his long-awaited season debut, putting up 12 points, three rebounds, and one assist. Brown even gave a highlight tomahawk jam in the second quarter, showing that his knee is just fine.

The Dinos began the game sloppy, turning the rock over in their first five possessions, as that would be a theme throughout, almost turning it over more (31) than the number of shots they made (38). Despite this, Toronto would bring it close multiple times in the second quarter. They would bring it within five after an 11-2 run mid-second frame and would keep it close for the remainder of the quarter, ending the half down six after a Chris Boucher buzzer-beater.

That would be the closest the Raps would get, as the Hawks would outscore the home team 40-24 in the third quarter. The turnover margin and Atlanta making more than double the threes that Toronto made would ultimately be more than enough for the win, as the Hawks never surrendered the lead all game.

Trae Young, unsurprisingly, was the catalyst behind Atlanta’s dominant victory, finishing with 34 points, 10 assists, two rebounds, and two blocks while being a game-high +39. Young was making shots all over the place, both off the dribble and off the catch, and was utilizing the pick-and-roll to make plays for others and get buckets for himself.

De’Andre Hunter joined the point guard in being effective in this one, going for 22 points, three rebounds, two assists, and three steals off the bench. The 27-year-old wing set a Hawks record in this one, scoring 15 points (accomplished in the first half) for the 15th straight game, the most in Atlanta history.

For Toronto, Scottie Barnes led the way, finishing with 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Barnes was much more aggressive in getting to the paint against Atlanta than he had in previous games. After averaging nearly seven 3-point attempts per game over the last 14 contests since returning from his orbital bone injury, Barnes only attempted one three on Sunday.

The face of the franchise showed off his touch from the mid-range all night, hitting turnarounds and off-the-dribble shots from that area all game.

RJ Barrett also did his thing, putting up 17 points, six rebounds, and four assists. As per usual, the Mississauga, Ontario native was relentless in getting to his left hand, going 4-for-8 in the paint and finishing with his dominant hand a multitude of ways. It wasn’t Barrett’s best outside shooting night, however, only going 1-for-5 from distance.

The Raptors’ next shot at snapping the association’s longest losing streak will come against the defending champions, Boston Celtics, on an afternoon New Year’s Day matinee. The C’s are in a bit of a rut at the moment, as they lost consecutive games for the first time this season last week and have lost three of their last four games.