Immanuel Quickley & Scottie Barnes figured it out

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath discuss all the latest within the Raptors realm, focusing heavily on Immanuel Quickley & Scottie Barnes’ play.

For the first time this season — other than a few minutes during the season opener — the Raptors got to see Immanuel Quickley & Scottie Barnes to play together, and most importantly: succeed. Tune into one of Canada’s favorite basketball podcasts and enjoy the camaraderie that Samson & Trevon display week in and week out.

Samson & Tre discuss why Quickley & Barnes formed such a potent duo against the Nets, and why the things that worked should continue to work. Outside of the simplistic look at 3-pointers and how spacing and gravity are positives, why do the Raptors best players work together?

Considering the uptick in usage that Quickley takes on, how was Gradey Dick able to score north of 20 points? Is his volume going to be affected over time, or has the arrival of a healthier version of the Raptors going to simply enhance his efficiency?

Are Ja’Kobe Walter’s role and minutes assured on a healthy Raptors team? Samson & Tre hope so, and Samson discusses Darko’s thoughts on it as well.

The fellas discuss the larger conversation that’s been had about coaching, and Samson hints at the talks he had with Jordi Fernandez & Darko Rajakovic to help learn about what it takes to command a locker room at the NBA level.

