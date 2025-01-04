Are the Raptors a Modern Basketball Team? – Samson’s Mailbag

Samson Folk & Joe Casciaro talk about all the latest in the Raptors realm while taking listener/viewer questions.

Tap in to two celebrated analysts (Joe Casciaro & Samson Folk) as they talk about what’s been happening — and changing — in the NBA these past few years, and how the Raptors fit into all of it.

Podcast topics:

What really makes a contender? Is defense the biggest motivator? Is it a dynamic on ball shot maker? Does it have to be both? The fellas discuss what’s been happening the past few years in the NBA, and the history of what is needed to build an actual contender.

Offense is changing in the NBA as teams have gotten better at snuffing out some of the classic ‘spaced out’ principles. Why did this happen, and which teams are at the forefront of it all?

The Raptors are a team that relies on triangle principles and the pass to create their shots, is that the offense of the future? Should the Raptors be trying to build another way?

When it comes to Scottie Barnes, is he being used the correct way? Are the Raptors intentional about what positions they put him in? Samson breaks out the whiteboard to diagram some of the homeruns they’re hitting with him, but he and Joe also discuss what might be holding he and the team back.

The turnover battle has become one of the most important factors in how teams analyze their success and failures on the court. Samson & Joe walk through the history of the turnover battle — and Nick Nurse + the Raptors part in it — and discuss what it looks like today. They also discuss tagging up, which is newer transition defense + offensive rebounding strategy.

Listeners want Darko fired, so the fellas discuss that for a bit. They finish out the podcast talking about tanking and what type of team the Raptors are trying to build.

Have a blessed day.