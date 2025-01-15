NBA odds, betting preview (Jan. 15): Celtics vs. Raptors predictions

The Celtics handed the Raptors an embarrassing 54-point loss the last time these two teams met on New Year's Eve.

The Toronto Raptors will try to win back-to-back games for the first time since early December when they host the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night.

Toronto is fresh off a 104-101 victory over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Monday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak and was the team’s second victory since Dec. 3.

The Celtics are coming off a 120-119 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. They’re just 2-2 in their last four games (1-3 against the spread), but still sit comfortably in second place in the Eastern Conference with a 28-11 record.

This will be the third of four matchups between these teams this season. Boston cruised to a 125-71 home victory as a 17-point favourite on Dec. 31. The Celtics also hosted Toronto on Nov. 16 and came away with a 126-123 overtime win, failing to cover the 16.5-point spread as favourites.

Let’s dive into the game odds for Wednesday’s clash between the Celtics and Raptors.

Celtics moneyline odds -1000 Raptors moneyline odds +650 Spread odds Celtics -14 (-110), Raptors +14 (-110) Game total Over 230 points (-110), Under 230 (-110) Date/Time Jan. 15, 7:30 p.m. ET

Betting Boston Celtics (28-11 SU, 15-22-2 ATS, 17-22 o/u)

The Celtics have endured a very difficult schedule over the last couple of weeks, taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Denver Nuggets since the calendar flipped to 2025. They went 3-1 straight-up (2-1-1 against the spread) during that tough stretch but haven’t looked sharp in their last two contests against the Sacramento Kings and Pelicans. Sacramento, one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA to this point, cruised to a 114-97 victory over the Celtics last Friday, and as previously mentioned, the lowly Pelicans took Boston down to the wire on Sunday.

Wednesday will mark the beginning of a stretch that will see the Celtics play three games in four days, so Boston will have to be careful not to get caught looking ahead to Friday’s difficult matchup with the Orlando Magic and the subsequent showdown with the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

Betting Toronto Raptors (9-31 SU, 22-16-2 ATS, 21-19 o/u)

The Raptors outscored Golden State 50-26 in the paint on Monday and have now scored 40 or more points in the paint in all seven games played this month. They enter play Wednesday ranked fourth in the NBA in points in the paint per game (54), but that’s a small consolation for the team’s shortfalls offensively from long range. Toronto is averaging just 11.6 3-point field goals per game (29th in the NBA), while Boston ranks first in that category with an average of 17.9 per game.

Expect forward Chris Boucher to get some good run on Wednesday after he erupted for 18 points (17 in the fourth quarter) off the bench on Monday. He’s scored in double digits in four straight games and is averaging 16.3 points on 75.8 percent shooting during that run. If Boston runs away with this game like oddsmakers are anticipating, Boucher could see even more minutes and usage than usual.

Celtics vs. Raptors injuries

The Celtics have a clean injury report.

G Immanuel Quickley (groin) is out for the Raptors.

Celtics vs. Raptors betting trends

The Celtics are 10-0 SU and 7-3 ATS in the past 10 meetings.

The under is 7-2-1 in the past 10 meetings.

The under is 13-5 in Boston’s road games this season.

Toronto is 13-7-1 ATS at home this season.

Celtics vs. Raptors player prop trends

Kristaps Porzingis is playing some solid basketball right now, recording a double-double in three consecutive games. He has juicy odds around +230 to make it four straight games. Porzingis has also exceeded his posted total of 18.5 points in four consecutive contests, averaging 21.5 per game during that span.

Scottie Barnes has recorded over 1.5 steals in three straight games and seven of his last 10. He’s around +140 to accomplish the feat again.

Jakob Poeltl has cleared his rebounds + assists line of 12.5 in four straight games. You can get him at around even money to exceed that mark on Wednesday.

Celtics vs. Raptors best bets