Raptors sign center Orlando Robinson to 10-day contract

After being waived on Jan. 7, center Orlando Robinson gets another shot with a 10-day contract from the Raptors.

The Raptors announced on Saturday that they had signed Orlando Robinson to a 10-day contract. He previously played nine games with the Sacramento Kings, averaging 2.1 points and 1.6 rebounds in 6.3 minutes per game until he was waived on Jan. 7.

The 24-year-old made his debut on Nov. 18, 2022 for the Miami Heat and played two seasons with the squad. Robinson has played 76 total career games with eight of them being starts. He was an undrafted free agent from Fresno State. This signing comes after Eugene Omoruyi’s 10-day expired on Friday. Omoruyi didn’t play a game for the Raptors and will return to the Toronto 905, where he’s spent the year playing, including during his 10-day.

Although Robinson’s total NBA experience isn’t much, he’s displayed a lot more of what he can do in the G league, averaging 17 points and 7.8 rebounds in 29.2 minutes while shooting 47.2 percent for the Stockton Kings. The Vegas native is listed at six-foot-10, 235 pounds, which is three inches taller than Omoruyi.

Due to his NBA sample size being too small, his G-league play is where you can get a feel of the type of player he is. He’s somewhere in between Jakob Poeltl and Kelly Olynyk in terms of skillset. He can bang down low, protect the rim, and has shown signs of stretching the floor. Through all three of his G-league seasons, he averaged well over a block per game. Although a little heavy-footed, he is arguably more athletic than both Raptors’ big men. Not to mention his larger wingspan, at seven-foot-four.

The center will add to the team’s frontcourt depth behind Poeltl and Olynyk. He’ll have to use these 10 days to impress the front office into signing him to another deal. Whether it be garbage time or in practice, the small things could go a long way.

There’s a small chance he could suit up and play against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday on Jan. 21.