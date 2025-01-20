Bruce Brown Jr. a buyout candidate if no trade materializes: report

Brown could be on the move wether a trade comes to fruition or not.

Bruce Brown Jr.’s days might be numbered in a Toronto Raptors uniform as the team is “highly motivated” to trade Brown, and is even considered a buyout candidate if no transaction comes to fruition, per Jake Fischer.

Bruce Brown might be on his way out of Toronto sooner rather than later



📸: Michael McLoone pic.twitter.com/XXKBeBCpc5 — Raptors Republic (@raptorsrepublic) January 20, 2025

With the Feb. 6 trade deadline fast approaching, Brown has been in trade rumours since the day he was acquired. A new wrinkle to the story is that the former NBA champion is a potential buyout candidate if the Raptors can’t unload his whopping $23-million salary.

Brown is in the final year of a two-year deal and is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

After missing the first 31 games of the season recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in late September, Brown made his season debut for the Raptors during their Dec. 29 blowout 136-107 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Through nine games this season, the 28-year-old is averaging 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists, while shooting 43.3 percent from the floor and 31.3 percent from distance.

The veteran was acquired last season along with Jordan Nwora and three first-round picks from the Indiana Pacers in the Pascal Siakam trade, suiting up for 34 games for the club in 2023-2024. Brown averaged 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.0 stocks while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from three last season as a Raptor.