NBA Quiztime: PPG Special!

This episode Anthony Hall and Thomas Rivas answer some questions and name some players in this special PPG-focused episode! Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Confederacy of Dunks episodes are available separately as well.

This episode Anthony Hall and Thomas Rivas answer some questions and name some players in this special PPG-focused episode!

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Confederacy of Dunks episodes are available separately as well.