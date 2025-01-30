Scottie Barnes & the Raptors turned it around

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath get together to discuss the latest in the Raptors realm.

Join one of Canada’s favorite basketball podcasts as they discuss one of the busiest weeks of the season so far. Potential trades, an NBA best winning streak, star performances and so much more.

First up, the fellas discuss how the Raptors have gone about winning 5 games straight, and focus heavily on what has changed defensively – or who has.

With Davion Mitchell entering the lineup for longer stretches, the Raptors point of attack defense has shifted radically, and with a better front end, Scottie Barnes has been able to dominate on the back end of things.

Trevon & Samson discuss Barnes’ player of the week award win, and what he’s been doing to put himself in that spotlight. The attention to detail on defense, the improved playmaking and care for the ball, and a willingness to put the Raptors in winning spots over and over again. Barnes’ numbers are good, not mind blowing, but his impact has been the biggest motivator for the Raptors success. He’s been playing at an All-Defense level.

Barnes leading the Raptors to the #1 defensive rating over this stretch, of course leads to conversations about the Raptors slowly starting to craft an identity. Samson & Trevon debate about whether the Raptors should buy into what this means for the team, and whether this should be a signal to the type of guard play the Raptors want going into the future. They also discuss the status of the tank, and looming trade options as the deadline approaches.

Beyond that, there’s a couple huge rumors to discuss regarding Brandon Ingram & Andrew Wiggins, who are both rumored to be options via trade for the Raptors. Do Samson & Trevon want either on the team?

All that, plus more. Tune in and enjoy!

Have a blessed day.