Gameday: Raptors @ Thunder, February 7

After one of the craziest NBA trade deadlines ever that saw 63 players moved, including Anthony Davis, Jimmy Butler, De’Aaron Fox, Zach LaVine, and freaking Luka Doncic… there is basketball to play.

The Toronto Raptors — who made a slew of moves themselves — hit the road for the first of four on this trip, making their first stop in Oklahoma City to take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder.

One day after the trade deadline, Canada’s team looks wildly different. Brandon Ingram, P.J. Tucker, and a 2026 second-round pick (Los Angeles Lakers) are in (James Wiseman was also acquired but was waived), and Kelly Olynyk, Bruce Brown Jr., Davion Mitchell, a 2026 first-round pick (Indiana Pacers), and a 2031 second-round pick are out.

Alas, the trade deadline has passed, and there is basketball to be played.

Raptors Outlook: 16-35 | 13th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 110.5 (24th) | Def rating: 116.0 (27th) | Net rating: -5.6 (26th)

Raptors Previous Results

vs Memphis L 138-107

vs New York L 121-115

vs Los Angeles (Clippers) W 115-108

vs Chicago L 122-106

@ Washington W 106-82

After a stretch of play that saw Toronto win seven of eight games, boasting the association’s best defence over that span, the Raptors have cooled off. The team has lost three of their last four games, including a blowout 138-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in their last outing.

It won’t get any easier as they will go up against the league’s best team, undermanned. Jakob Poeltl (hip) and RJ Barrett (concussion protocol) will both miss their second straight games as the Raps begin this iteration of Toronto hoops.

Rookies Jamal Shead, Ja’Kobe Walter, and Jonathan Mogbo have all seen extended playing time within the last couple of games and are now positioned to see major minutes in virtually every game going forward.

Thunder Outlook: 40-9 | 1st in Western Conference | Off rating: 116.9 (6th) | Def rating: 103.9 (1st) | Net rating: 13.0 (1st)

Thunder Previous Results

vs Phoenix W 140-109

vs Milwaukee W 125-96

vs Sacramento W 144-110

@ Golden State L 116-109

@ Portland W 118-108

As the Raptors get hurt, the Thunder get healthy, as Chet Holmgren is expected to return to Oklahoma City’s lineup for the first time since Nov. 10. The Thunder don’t even need the help, as they already hold the NBA’s best record with the best defensive rating, led by Most Valuable Player candidate, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Hamilton, Ont. native has been on a tear all year but specifically in the last 10 games, where the Canadian guard is averaging 38.4 points, 6.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 0.7 blocks. The 26-year-old has been uber efficient as well over this stretch, hitting at a 57.8 percent clip from the field, 33.3 percent from distance, and 91.2 percent from the charity stripe.

In the previous matchup between the two clubs a little over a month ago, it was all OKC, winning 129-92 at Scotiabank Arena. In that one, it was all Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, as the duo put up 50 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 8:00 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet 1

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Oklahoma City Thunder

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG: Aaron Wiggins

SF: Lu Dort

PF: Jalen Williams

C: Isaiah Hartenstein

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Ja’Kobe Walter

SF: Gradey Dick

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Chris Boucher

Injury Report

Thunder

Ousmane Dieng (Calf) – Out

Cason Wallace (Face) – Out

Nikola Topic (Knee) – Out

Ajay Mitchell (Toe) – Out

Raptors

Jakob Poeltl (Hip) – Out

RJ Barrett (Concussion Protocol) – Out

James Wiseman (Achilles) – Out

Brandon Ingram (Ankle) – Out

P.J. Tucker (Trade) – Out

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Oklahoma City Thunder -19 (-112) -2500 O 232.5 (-110) Toronto Raptors +19 (-108) +1200 U 232.5 (-110)

*Odds as of Feb. 7, 12:00 am ET*

