Raptors Are Finding Their Roles – Samson’s Mailbag

Samson Folk takes listener questions while talking about the Raptors.

With the Raptors backcourt situation up in the air, at least to some degree, Samson talks about all the different players and how they interact. Whether the Raptors select #3 or #7 in the upcoming draft, the chances are really strong that a very good backcourt prospect will be available. Who are the guys who possess the most potential? Who are the guys who fit easiest? There’s a lot to consider, but Samson parses through the subject.

Immanuel Quickley, aided by health and consistency, has finally gotten an opportunity to put together a few big games – including a 34 point blow up vs the Utah Jazz. What is leading to this more effective playstyle, and how does it affect what the Raptors want to be in the future? At the very least, we want to see more triples being launched.

We don’t know if Brandon Ingram is going to don a Raptors jersey this season, but still, his fit is revisited and Samson tries to map out what the usage and roles might look like once he hits the lineup. The Raptors hopefully represent a platform for Ingram to marry the most impressive aspects of his game, with the parts that he utilizes less often.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Raptors podcast without discussing tanking – at least to some degree. Samson opines on what he thinks the most optimal outcome would be for the Toronto Raptors, and he thinks it’s tanking. A question about how much play-in experience would benefit the roster gets kicked around, but ultimately everyone settles on the idea that the team needs an infusion of high end talent – which of course would come from the draft.

All this, plus much more. Enjoy the listen.

