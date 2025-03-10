Gameday: Wizards @ Raptors, March 10

The final 20 games that will help determine the Toronto Raptors lottery position continue on Monday evening at Scotiabank Arena, with the Dinos hosting the NBA-worst Washington Wizards for the second straight night.

In the first matchup, it quite literally came down to the final millisecond. With 2.3 seconds left, Raptors rookie guard Jamal Shead was able to get a shot up. A shot that would go in, but just not in time, with the 22-year-old’s fingertips still touching the ball when the final buzzer sounded.

After a near double-double from the Houston product with 11 points, nine assists, and five rebounds, it would have been the perfect way to cap off one of the rookies’ best games of his young career, but it was all for nothing. For the pro-tankers, this was the perfect result. A hard-fought game that came down to the wire, but just not close enough.

Raptors Outlook: 21-43 | 13th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 109.9 (26th) | Def rating: 115.2 (23rd) | Net rating: -5.3 (25th)

Raptors Previous Results

vs Washington L 118-117

vs Utah W 118-109

@ Orlando W 114-113

@ Orlando W 104-102

@ Chicago 125-115 OTL

Toronto had its three-game winning streak snapped against Washington Saturday night and will now rest centre Jakob Poeltl in the rematch. The 29-year-old has been super important to the team’s winning since he was re-acquired. The Raptors are 2-11 without the Austrian this season and are a whopping 6-39 without him over the past two seasons.

Three players who will play together will be Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley, better known as “BBQ”. The trio will play their 14th game together this season, expanding on their 242 total minutes. The numbers don’t paint a pretty picture, however, holding a 102.5 offensive rating, a 118.4 defensive rating, and a -15.8 net rating.

Of the 37 three-man lineups to play at least 150 minutes for Toronto this season, that net and defensive rating are the worst on the team, while the 102.5 offensive rating ranks 31st.

Also, across the NBA with three-man lineups playing at least 240 mins, BBQ’s -15.8 net rating ranks 764th out of 789.

Wizards Outlook: 13-49 | 15th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 105.9 (30th) | Def rating: 117.6 (28th) | Net rating: -11.7 (30th)

Wizards Previous Results

@ Toronto W 118-117

vs Utah W 125-122

@ Miami L 106-90

@ Charlotte W 113-100

vs Portland L 129-121

Washington comes into this one having won back-to-back games for the third time this season, aiming to win three-straight for the second time this season. Believe it or not, the Wizards are playing some of their best basketball lately, having won four of their last six games, nearly a third of all their total wins this season.

They’ll have some different guys in the lineup in the rematch, with Khris Middleton (Rest), Marcus Smart (Finger), and Richaun Holmes (Knee) all ruled out. One person who will play is Jordan Poole, who had a fantastic game last time out after missing the last three games. The former NBA champion put up 34 points, five assists, and three steals while being on fire from deep, going 7-for-12 from deep.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet 1

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Washington Wizards

PG: Jordan Poole

SG: Keyonte George

SF: Corey Kispert

PF: Bilal Coulibaly

C: Alex Sarr

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: A.J. Lawson

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Orlando Robinson

Injury Report

Wizards

Colby Jones (Achilles) – Out

Marcus Smart (Finger) – Out

Richaun Holmes (Knee) – Out

Khris Middleton (Rest) – Out

Malcolm Brogdon (Ankle) – Out

Saddiq Bey (Knee) – Out

Raptors

Jakob Poeltl (Rest) – Out

Ja’Kobe Walter (Hip) – Out

Ochai Agbaji (Ankle) – Out

Ulrich Chomche (Knee) – Out

Brandon Ingram (Ankle) – Out

Gradey Dick (Knee) – Out

Jonathan Mogbo (Nose) – Out

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Washington Wizards +6.5 (-108) +210 O 232.5 (-110) Toronto Raptors -6.5 (-112) -255 U 232.5 (-110)

*Odds as of Mar. 10, 12:00 am ET*

