Gameday: Raptors @ Nets, March 26

The Toronto Raptors have 10 games remaining this season, nine of which are against teams below .500. Eight of these upcoming opponents would be in the lottery if the season ended today. This includes two games against the Charlotte Hornets and two games against the Brooklyn Nets, the first taking place tonight at Barclays Centre.

The Nets and Philadelphia 76ers – whom the Raptors also have a game remaining against – are both two games “ahead” of the Raptors in the reverse standings. The difference between these spots means gaining or losing a couple percentage points of Cooper Flagg likelihood (between 2 and 2.5 percent to be exact) and about an 8 percent better chance at a top-four pick.

It gets hard to rehash and preview these slogs between two teams with vested interests in losing. And that’s what tonight will likely be, a slog, as both teams defences are better than their offences, particularly in the halfcourt. The Raptors and Nets rank 24th and 25th in halfcourt offence, respectively. With a set defence the Raptors rank 15th and the Nets rank 19th.

Raptors Outlook: 25-47 | 11th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 109.4 (26th) | Def rating: 114.5 (18th) | Net rating: -5.1 (24th)

Raptors Previous Results

vs Washington W 112-105

vs San Antonio L 123-89

@ Golden State L 117-114

@ Phoenix L 129-89

@ Portland L 105-102

An optimistic view on the current non-competitive state of the Raptors: It affords Scottie Barnes the opportunity to experiment with his ever burgeoning mid-range game.

The fourth-year forward has seen a dip in efficiency this season, but it has largely been due to a much more difficult shot diet. We’ll see if he opts to take the ball to hoop against a stout rim-protector in Nic Claxton or if he instead shoots faders over the Brooklyn big on switches, as he often has lately.

Nets Outlook: 23-49 | 12th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 108.7 (27th) | Def rating: 115.2 (21st) | Net rating: -6.4 (26th)

Nets Previous Results

vs Dallas L 120-101

@ Indiana L 108-103

@ Indiana L 105-99

@ Celtics L 104-96

vs Atlanta W 122-114

While the Raptors have shown their hand and undoubtably want to be competitive next season, Brooklyn’s future is less certain. They have an interesting albeit incomplete young core of Cam Thomas, Cameron Johnson (both out for this game), D’Angelo Russell, and Claxton, along with a mishmash of other unproven young wings and guards.

A high pick in the upcoming draft would certainly help the Nets move in the right direction – as it would with any team – but regardless Brooklyn will likely be dreaming on AJ Dybantsa next season after already having waived the white Flagg in 2024-25.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: Sportsnet 590

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Brooklyn Nets

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Keon Johnson

SF: Tyrese Martin

PF: Ziaire Williams

C: Nic Claxton

Toronto Raptors

PG: Jamal Shead

SG: Ochai Agbaji

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Orlando Robinson

Editors note*

Injury Report

Nets

Cameron Johnson (Rest) – Out

Cam Thomas (Hamstring) – Out

Day’Ron Sharpe (Knee) – Out

Raptors

Jakob Poeltl (Rest) – Out

Immanuel Quickley (Rest) – Out

Chris Boucher (Illness) – Out

Gradey Dick (Knee) – Out

Brandon Ingram (Ankle) – Out

Ulrich Chomche (Knee) – Out

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Brooklyn Nets -1.5 (-111) -120 O 215.5 (-111) Toronto Raptors +1.5 (-111) +100 U 215.5 (-111)

*Odds as of Mar. 26, 12:00 am ET*

All Toronto Raptors odds are provided by NBA Betting Site Betway!

Presented by Betway