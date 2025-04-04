Raptors Star Scottie Barnes ruled out for matchup against Pistons

The Toronto Raptors will be without their star forward Scottie Barnes tonight for their matchup against the Detroit Pistons. Toronto is on the second night of a back-to-back after playing against the Portland Trail Blazers last night. Barnes was questionable for tonight’s game with a hand injury that has been bothering him for quite some time now, and the team ultimately decided to rest Barnes tonight likely in an attempt to heal up that injury.

Barnes joins RJ Barrett and Ochai Agbaji on the inactive list for tonight’s game, while Jakob Poeltl and Immanuel Quickley have been reinserted into the lineup. Barnes has been averaging career lows in efficiency this season, but his post All-Star break numbers have been especially poor for his caliber. Barnes is averaging 16 points per game on 42 percent shooting from the field post All-Star break, and some of this can be attributed to this nagging hand injury that has been plaguing him.

Detroit could also be without their best player tonight, as Cade Cunningham is questionable with a calf injury, and Tobias Harris is out of the game with an achilles injury as well.

Tonight’s game rests on the shoulders of Quickley and Poeltl, and once again, Toronto’s young core. There will be plenty of opportunities for the young players to show their skills yet again, in what will be valuable NBA minutes against a good team. Toronto likely does not mind losing this game, but that doesn’t mean that the young players can’t continue to compete like they have all season.