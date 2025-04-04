Raptors wing Gradey Dick ruled out for season, latest update on Brandon Ingram

In the pre-game media session before the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons square off, Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic confirmed that second-year sharpshooter Gradey Dick has been ruled out for the year.

The 21-year-old has not played since suffering a bone bruise in the second quarter of the Mar.2 matchup against the Orlando Magic. Dick took a shot to the face from Magic guard Cole Anthony and had RJ Barrett fall into his leg simultaneously before exiting the contest limping under his power.

Dick officially ends his sophomore season having averaged 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 35.0 percent from distance and 41.0 percent from the field. Per Raptors Republic’s Zulfi Sheikh, the Kansas product finishes fifth among sophomores in scoring, fourth in three-point makes per game (2.1), and seventh in minutes per game (29.4).

Dick was also named to the Rising Stars game during the all-star break, and he led his team in scoring with 12 points during the event.

Rajakovic also provided an update on Brandon Ingram, who has still not suited up for his new club since being acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans at the trade deadline. The hope is for the forward to go through full contact next week, but with only five games remaining, time is running out.

The 6-foot-8, 190-pound forward has only appeared in 18 games this season and has been out since Dec. 7 with a left ankle sprain. In his limited playing time this season, the 27-year-old is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.5 stocks while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from distance.

Throughout his nine-year NBA career, Ingram has captured the Most Improved Player award (2019-2020) and has an All-Star appearance to his name. Ingram has career averages of 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.3 stocks.