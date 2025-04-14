Six takeaways from end-of-season media availability

With the 2024-25 season being over for the Toronto Raptors, they made the team available to the press for their annual end-of-season press conference. This gives the media the floor to ask the players any question they’d like, and affords the players the opportunity to speak out on anything from the season or anything that is upcoming.

Takeaway #1

Toronto’s star trade deadline acquisition Brandon Ingram was in the building today and he offered some insight into his time with Toronto thus far. Ingram was sidelined with an ankle injury during his entire Raptors tenure thus far and he gave fans a bit of positive news regarding that. Ingram said that things are trending up for his ankle injury. Ingram also spoke about how much of a learning process his time with Toronto has been, and how he believes there won’t be a long acclimation process for next season.

Takeaway #2

Immanuel Quickley provided some insight into the type of player he wants to be in the future. He specifically referenced how he wants to increase his three point volume. “Just finding ways to get up more three point shots, I feel like that’s kind of where the game is going, and it will help my teammates get open shots as well.” Quickley also mentioned how he wants to make a change to his body in order to improve further on the defensive end.

Takeaway #3

Raptors star Scottie Barnes gave the media a look into his thought process this season, saying that he was “experimenting” this season and trying to find out what worked for him. When asked what he found that works for him, Barnes stated, “I’m able to get to my spots, I’m able to play out of the post if I want to, play at the top, pick n’ roll, I’m able to find those mismatches, but i’m also able to attack downhill”. Barnes also mentioned that this was the first year in which he had the ball in his hands this much, which led to him trying to experiment so much. Barnes’ uptick in mid range jumpers this season somewhat support his claim that this was a season of experimentation for him. Barnes also focused on the aspects of leadership that he learned this season, highlighting trust and communication as key factors in connecting with his teammates.

Takeaway #4

A recurring topic across the media availability today was Toronto’s defense. Multiple players mentioned how important that end of the floor is, and many players such as Gradey Dick and RJ Barrett mentioned how they are looking to improve on the defensive end, or how they have already improved on that end. The Toronto Raptors had the number two defense in the NBA Post All-Star break, signifying an emphasis on that end of the floor and an overall buy-in from all of the players. With this group getting more and more time together in this defensive scheme, it seems to be paying off when it pertains to the efficiency of it.

Takeaway #5

The vibes of the team seemed to be high, the media availability was full of the players supporting each other and highlighting specific things about each other. Barnes seemed especially excited to play with Ingram next season, signifying what he can bring to the game as a scorer. The players also showed support to the rookies, saying how they improved throughout the season. Head coach Darko Rajakovic was shown a lot of support today, as basically every player shouted him out as not only a coach, but as a person as well. Ja’Kobe Walter specifically mentioned how Rajakovic “lit a fire” under him by constructively critiquing his play. Rajakovic’s communication seems to be getting through to his roster, which is a great sign for a head coach.

Takeaway #6

There seemed to be an expectation set for next season. Quickley stated, “The expectation next year is to make the playoffs, and you take that into the summer the same way you would take a playoff loss.” “There’s still a sense of urgency in what we’re trying to do.” Barnes also mentioned that playoffs is the expectation for next season, which is a natural expectation to have for this group. While every player was not as direct as Quickley and Barnes were, there did seem to be a theme of belief across the player interviews today. Many players seemed happy with the growth of the team and their personal growth as well.

With the player interviews over, next up will be the front office who will likely be made available for the media and will answer any inquiries they are presented at that time. The player interviews should leave fans feeling positive, there is a culture being built in Toronto, one that every player seems to want to be a part of.