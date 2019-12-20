Quick (slow) Reaction: Raptors 122 Wizards 118

|WAS Wizards
|118
|Final
Box Score
|122
|TOR Raptors
|
A-
|P. McCaw34 MIN, 11 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 4-8 FG, 1-4 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 3 +/-
McCaw played excellent defense, despite Beal’s eventual 37 points. Stripping Brad Beal twice in the half-court is no joke. And he hit the biggest shot of the night!
|
B
|O. Anunoby33 MIN, 18 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 6-11 FG, 2-5 3FG, 4-6 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 10 +/-
An excellent first half and a less consistent second half. His drives were a tad unbalanced in the second half, and his defense, along with everyone else’s dropped. Still, great numbers, and he was especially huge as Toronto built a lead.
|
A+
|S. Ibaka36 MIN, 23 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 7-10 FG, 2-3 3FG, 7-10 FT, 3 BLK, 2 TO, 6 +/-
Simply a monster on both ends. Did everything the team needed and more. Shot well, blocked shots, even passed really well! This was a phenomenal game.
|
A
|K. Lowry41 MIN, 26 PTS, 4 REB, 9 AST, 1 STL, 7-14 FG, 3-7 3FG, 9-11 FT, 0 BLK, 5 TO, 1 +/-
Lowry may have leaned a little too far into the grifting and trying to draw fouls in the paint, but overall he was fantastic. Shot well, played solid defense, passed brilliantly. This was a great leadership / intangibles game, too.
|
B
|F. VanVleet34 MIN, 18 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 6-18 FG, 1-4 3FG, 5-7 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 5 +/-
He didn’t shoot the best, but it was his first game back from injury, so give him a pass there. Did just about everything else werll.
|
C+
|R. Hollis-Jefferson19 MIN, 14 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 4-8 FG, 1-2 3FG, 5-6 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -2 +/-
He stepped outside of his tidy little role in the first half again, chasing jumpers. Was much better in the second, sticking to cutting and screening almost exclusively on the offensive end. Gave some good scoring oomph when Toronto needed it.
|
C
|T. Davis18 MIN, 8 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 3-4 FG, 2-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 0 +/-
Hit two triples from the same spot when Washington wasn’t playing any defense, but otherwise was too invisible out there.
|
C-
|M. Miller14 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 0 +/-
Couldn’t contain Bradley Beal (who can?), and didn’t give enough on offense.
|
C+
|C. Boucher13 MIN, 4 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-4 FG, 0-1 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/-
His offense wasn’t fantastic, and he missed some shots, but his energy was solid. Defense pretty great, too, for the most part.
|
A-
|Nick Nurse
He got a win with Toronto missing a throng of players. You could nit-pick that Washington got back into the game, or that Toronto had trouble scoring for a stretch in the second half against one of the worst defenses in the league, but I won’t really concern myself with those details. By and large, a fantastic game.
Things We Saw
- McCaw is shutting everyone (myself included) up. He was a really solid element in a game that needed more solidity from Toronto’s depth pieces.
- Serge, again, was fantastic. This is what Toronto will need to stay afloat. Consistency, at this level, is hard to come by, but at least on this night Ibaka was infallible.