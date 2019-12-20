Quick (slow) Reaction: Raptors 122 Wizards 118

McCaw played excellent defense, despite Beal’s eventual 37 points. Stripping Brad Beal twice in the half-court is no joke. And he hit the biggest shot of the night!

An excellent first half and a less consistent second half. His drives were a tad unbalanced in the second half, and his defense, along with everyone else’s dropped. Still, great numbers, and he was especially huge as Toronto built a lead.

Simply a monster on both ends. Did everything the team needed and more. Shot well, blocked shots, even passed really well! This was a phenomenal game.

Lowry may have leaned a little too far into the grifting and trying to draw fouls in the paint, but overall he was fantastic. Shot well, played solid defense, passed brilliantly. This was a great leadership / intangibles game, too.

He didn’t shoot the best, but it was his first game back from injury, so give him a pass there. Did just about everything else werll.

He stepped outside of his tidy little role in the first half again, chasing jumpers. Was much better in the second, sticking to cutting and screening almost exclusively on the offensive end. Gave some good scoring oomph when Toronto needed it.

Hit two triples from the same spot when Washington wasn’t playing any defense, but otherwise was too invisible out there.

His offense wasn’t fantastic, and he missed some shots, but his energy was solid. Defense pretty great, too, for the most part.

A-