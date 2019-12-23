Kyle Lowry Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Following the greatest comeback in Toronto Raptors franchise history against the Dallas Mavericks, Raptor point guard Kyle Lowry has been awarded Eastern Conference Player of the Week honours. This is the sixth time in Lowry’s career that he has won Eastern Conference Player of the Week, and five of those six instances has happened with the Toronto Raptors.

Lowry propelled the Raptors to a perfect 4-0 record this past week. It started last Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where the Raptor point guard put up 33 points in the Raptors 133-113 domination. Wednesday against the Pistons saw Lowry record his 13th triple-double of his NBA career, recording 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

But what made Lowry’s one-week performance stand out was his veteran leadership and innate ability to will his team to victory, despite missing players. With the news of Pascal Siakam (groin), Marc Gasol (left hamstring) and Norman Powell (subluxation in left shoulder) missing extended time due to various injuries, Lowry shined with his stellar play on both ends of the floor.

His 26 points were critical for the Raptors to squeak out a four-point victory against the Washington Wizards last Friday. And down 30 points late in the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, Lowry roared his team back to overcoming the largest deficit in Raptors franchise history. His 32 points, 20 of which were scored in the fourth quarter, secured the Raptors 110-107 victory over the Mavericks, extending the team’s winning streak to five.

Averaging 24.5 points, 10 assists and 6.5 rebounds in just under 40 minutes of play this past week, Lowry’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week is another accomplishment to add to a banner year that includes an NBA championship. With the injury bug not going away for the Raptors any time soon, expect Lowry to shoulder more of the offensive load.