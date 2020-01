Host Samson Folk brings on the wonderfully clever Joe Wolfond, to talk all about the Raptors.

– VanVleet and Davis II’s next step

– Late game hiccups

– Davis II > McCaw

– OG Anunoby

– Gasol DPOY

– Twitter Questions

Grab the iTunes feed or check us out on Stitcher on Android. There is also the plain old feed or just listen below:

Listen to “#1119 – Finding the Mid-Range w/ Joe Wolfond – Raptors Weekly Podcast” on Spreaker.