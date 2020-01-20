Gameday: Raptors @ Hawks, Jan. 20th

3 games into what the Raptors would like to be a lengthy winning streak, and they stroll into Atlanta for a matinee game that’s oh so attainable. The Hawks are either in the midst of an encouraging developmental step with Trae Young (some combo guard minutes next to Jeff Teague) or they’re stripping down their team for parts and have their eye on a higher draft pick. Either way, the Raptors are far and away the better team.

Last time these two squads met, it was the Raptors coming out on top, but not led by Kyle Lowry and the usual suspects. It was a two-man attack in the form of Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Chris Boucher who powered the Raptors offense through a high scoring affair in Atlanta this past November. The Hawks have their dynamic young big man, John Collins, back in tow for this one, and I don’t have to remind anyone here about how the Raptors health has been progressing wonderfully.

The Hawks are the team that seems bitten by the injury bug this time, though. Jabari Parker, Chandler Parsons, and the underrated Alex Len are all likely to be out for this Hawks team. For what seems to be the hundredth game in a row, the Raptors will have a huge advantage in the front-court. It’s going to be a considerable amount of work for the Hawks skeleton crew up front to hang with Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka, and Siakam. Similar to Siakam’s 34-point outburst from last time out, look to him to pace the Raptors offense at times this afternoon. Collins is a great offensive piece, but a subpar defender, and Bruno Fernando isn’t scaring anybody away when he looms in help-side.

Not to mention the Raptors starting guards, Lowry + VanVleet combined for a sterling 57-point performance against the Timberwolves. Including a 12-16 performance from downtown, which is incredible.

The Raptors dismantled the Wolves defense with DHO’s and split-action run through Gasol, with the two guards working off ball. The rapid relocation of the Raptors guards in the space provided, and Gasol’s passing chops made for some fantastic buckets, and a lot of open shots.

Toronto is a very good team, and the Hawks are in for a tough night. But when it comes to Atlanta, the team that’s bottom-5 in both offense and defense, shoots the worst percentage from the three-point line in the league – making them the worst team at making the Raptors pay defensively – and plays one of the fastest paces in the league, is almost specifically stylized to be susceptible to all the weapons at the Raptors disposal. They’re an NBA team, of course, but the Raptors should run this game from start to finish.

Game Info

Tipoff: 230pm EST | TV: Sportsnet One | Radio: TheFan590. The Raptors are -7.5 on the road and there’s an array of mobile betting apps you can use to take action on this one, often in-game.

Raptors Updates

PG: Kyle Lowry, Terence Davis II, Paul Watson

SG: Fred VanVleet, Norman Powell, Patrick McCaw

SF: OG Anunoby, Malcolm Miller, Stanley Johnson

PF: Pascal Siakam, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Oshae Brissett

C: Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka, Chris Boucher

Hawks Updates

Jabari Parker (shoulder) is out, Alex Len (back) is doubtful, Chandler Parsons (concussion) is out.

PG: Trae Young, Jeff Teague, Evan Turner

SG: Kevin Huerter, Cam Reddish, Treveon Graham

SF: De’Andre Hunter, DeAndre Bembry, Vince Carter

PF: John Collins, Damian Jones

C: Bruno Fernando

Have a blessed day.