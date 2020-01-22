Quick Reaction: 76ers 95, Raptors 107

B+ P. Siakam 34 MIN, 18 PTS, 15 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 8-23 FG, 1-8 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -1 +/- A really tough night on offense, with a tough whistle and every three rattling out. With that said, he unlocks a lot of the mobility the Raptors like to have defensively and he had some especially good possessions against Simmons and Horford. He struggled, but he still had a big impact on the other side. That’s good stuff.

D- O. Anunoby 21 MIN, 0 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0-3 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -13 +/- This was a wholly disappointing game from him. Thybulle had the game we wanted for Anunoby on the other side. Strong defensive start to the game, but invisible offensively and Nurse correctly identified that he shouldn’t close.

A- M. Gasol 25 MIN, 17 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 7-7 FG, 3-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -3 +/- The matchup moved away from him. There wasn’t much more you could’ve asked of Gasol, he was perfect from the floor and was connected to a lot of the Raptors success in the half-court. But, the Raptors made their run without him and needed a different look. No harm no foul.

A- K. Lowry 35 MIN, 16 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 5-12 FG, 0-5 3FG, 6-9 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 6 +/- Really would’ve liked some of those three pointers to go down, but outside of that he brought it. Inspiring dashes to the rim, craftiness and guile to get to the line. Kept the Raptors afloat at times, and made standout plays defensively.

A+ F. VanVleet 42 MIN, 22 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 8-17 FG, 6-7 3FG, 0-1 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 2 +/- After a rough first half, his shooting was the biggest difference maker on the offensive side of the floor in the second half. Powell had a terrific run of drives to the rim, but Fred’s shooting was the reason the space was there. Helped save this game for the Raptors and closed it out.

A+ N. Powell 28 MIN, 18 PTS, 8 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 6-11 FG, 1-5 3FG, 5-6 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, 23 +/- A true game-changer. The pace in transition, and ability to punish the man giving him chase in the half-court created a steady flow of easy baskets. He also fit tightly into the defensive sets the Raps were running. Another near perfect game off the bench. Ho-hum.

A+ S. Ibaka 27 MIN, 16 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 6-9 FG, 2-3 3FG, 2-3 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 24 +/- Stop putting this man in the trade machine. He was massive in the Finals, killing the Warriors bench, and tonight (and many other nights) was no different. Was bouncy and energetic defensively, getting to the contest and the rebound consistently, and he ate the 76ers bench bigs. Awesome game.

B R. Hollis-Jefferson 14 MIN, 0 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 0-3 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 11 +/- The man grinds on the inside, even if nothing comes. Had a nice stretch on Simmons, and was important to the comeback defensively.

B+ T. Davis 13 MIN, 0 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 11 +/- His aggression continues to open up things for his teammates. Even though he didn’t score once, he changed the floor immensely in his time on it. Filled the lane, defended with energy, and **** can he board for a guard.

Inc P. McCaw 0 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- Hope you get better soon!