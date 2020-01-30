Gameday: Raptors @ Cavaliers, Jan. 30

2-8 in their last 10, 13-35 overall, and now hosting the surging Raptors, the Cavaliers can’t seem to catch a break. Even in this past week’s episode of the Bachelor – that was falling over itself trying to feature the best parts of Cleveland – the Cavs didn’t make the cut. And if you can’t stand out in Cleveland… that’s a tough look. It seems like the only way to standout as a basketball player in Cleveland is to be LeBron James or date a Kardashian. Even worse, they look like a stepping stone on the Raptors path to a double-digit win streak.

The Cavs figure will likely struggle with the Raptors in similar ways to their earlier games. Young and inexperienced guards will have to try and keep tabs on the crafty Kyle Lowry, who will be able to goad them into fouls if the Raptors offense hits a dry spot. In their last matchup Rondae Hollis-Jefferson lined up at the forward spot, but Pascal Siakam is back in the lineup and coming off of two impressive games against the Spurs and the Hawks. And the last time Siakam faced off against the Cavs, he shook loose for 33 points. Whether it’s Kevin Love, Larry Nance Jr., Tristan Thompson, Cedi Osman… the Cavs roster is devoid of a player who can give Siakam fits. And a version of Siakam that goes unchecked is a real threat to dismantle your team in a jiffy – see the first quarter against the Spurs.

Darius Garland missed the Cavs last game (against the Pelicans) for rest, so he’ll likely be back in the lineup for the game vs. the Raptors. Garland, for a guy who spends so much time going downhill, is really unsuccessful near the rim – where he shoots 47-percent. He doesn’t often get to the line, and he still hasn’t adjusted to the speed and physicality of the NBA. But, Garland likes to do a great deal of his work from behind the line, so expect him to launch away. Collin Sexton on the other hand, can make it work at the rim. There’s a bit more danger to his penetration, especially with the Raptors propensity to let small/quick guards shake loose in games.

And lastly, Kevin Love has migrated over half of his shots to 3-point land in recent years. The Raptors will have to keep track of him in this one, as Love is remarkably good at shaping up off of drives, and with the Raptors surrendering a lot of threes it’s important to make players like Sexton, and Kevin Porter Jr. become the release valve of the Cavs offense.

Game Info

Tipoff: 710pm EST | TV: Sportsnet One | Radio: TSN1050

Raptors Updates

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (ankle), Marc Gasol (hamstring), and Dewan Hernandez (ankle) are out, Patrick McCaw (nose) is questionable.

PG: Kyle Lowry, Terence Davis II

SG: Fred VanVleet, Norman Powell, Patrick McCaw

SF: OG Anunoby, Malcolm Miller, Stanley Johnson, Paul Watson

PF: Pascal Siakam, Oshae Brissett

C: Serge Ibaka, Chris Boucher

Cavaliers Updates

Brandon Knight (knee) is out. Ante Zizic (vestibular condition) is out indefinitely.

PG: Darius Garland, Mathew Dellavedova

SG: Collin Sexton, Brandon Knight, Dante Exum

SF: Cedi Osman, Kevin Porter Jr., Alfonzo McKinnie

PF: Kevin Love, Larry Nance Jr., Tyler Cook

C: Tristan Thompson, John Henson

Have a blessed day.