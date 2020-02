Host Samson Folk brings on Yasmin, who is a co-host (1 of 9) of the Dishes and Dimes Podcast, to chat about Terence Davis II, Fred VanVleet’s finishing, playoff rotations and more.

Grab the iTunes feed or check us out on Stitcher on Android. There is also the plain old feed or just listen below:

Listen to “#1139 – TD2, Playoff Rotations, and Dishes & Dimes w/ Yasmin – Raptors Weekly Podcast” on Spreaker.