It’s been a while and we hope you are all keeping safe and doing well. With the NBA ramping up for it’s return, Nick and Barry visit a park to do a socially distant podcast.

On this episode they discuss:

BLACK LIVES MATTER

Last Dance

Vince Carter Retires

NBA Returns

Raptors Chances

Around the League

All this and a bit more. As always we hope you enjoy and we thank you for listening.

keep washing your hands, keep your distance and wear your masks. Lets go defend what’s ours.