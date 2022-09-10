The Raptors & Wolves Preview

Samson Folk brings on Joe Hulbert to preview the Raptors and the Wolves.

1:00 – The Raptors are very popular in the UK

4:03 – Joe’s countrymen, OG Anunoby

5:40 – The growth of basketball in the UK

9:18 – What can Basketball and Football take from eachother?

10:00 – Should the Wolves be considered contenders?

14:45 – The Wolves limitations

18:00 – What overlap exists between the two teams?

23:03 – Interesting Wolves set actions

27:20 – The Wolves hierarchy of decision making

31:45 – Passing vs. Playmaking

32:29 – The Wolves second unit

36:35 – Rolling is so important

41:30 – Chin, Ram, and Spain

45:40 – Drop defense and Parting shots

