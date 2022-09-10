The Raptors & Wolves Preview

Samson Folk brings on Joe Hulbert to preview the Raptors and the Wolves.
1:00 – The Raptors are very popular in the UK
4:03 – Joe’s countrymen, OG Anunoby
5:40 – The growth of basketball in the UK
9:18 – What can Basketball and Football take from eachother?
10:00 – Should the Wolves be considered contenders?
14:45 – The Wolves limitations
18:00 – What overlap exists between the two teams?
23:03 – Interesting Wolves set actions
27:20 – The Wolves hierarchy of decision making
31:45 – Passing vs. Playmaking
32:29 – The Wolves second unit
36:35 – Rolling is so important
41:30 – Chin, Ram, and Spain
45:40 – Drop defense and Parting shots
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Outside Looking In episodes are available separately as well.