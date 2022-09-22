The Raptors & Clippers Preview – Outside Looking In

Samson Folk is joined by Sabreena Merchant to discuss the Raptors & Clippers.

1:20 – Sabreena’s thoughts on the Raptors

6:45 – Is it the Clippers year?

10:45 – The Star duo of Paul George & Kawhi Leonard

16:20 – Can the Clippers maintain their gritty playstyle with the stars in tow?

22:50 – What can the Clippers and Raptors take from eachother?

29:20 – Fred VanVleet

34:45 – Parting shots

