Barnes at the 1 Would Be Fun – Confederacy of Dunks

Off-Season Basketball Funhouse: Episode 262

RAPTORS: To sum up Media Day, it seems like Scottie wants to play point guard, Pascal is content, Fred needs his minutes managed and the Raptors might not be quite there yet to compete for another championship. What is the single biggest takeaway from Media Day? If you could ask the Raptors organization something and they had to give a truthful response, what would you ask?

NBA: The league is taking away Lowry and DeRozan’s famous transition take foul. Is this going to lead to a slower game with more video review? The Eastern Conference is stacked down the middle. Which teams are gonna be fighting for the playoffs in the 7-10 play-in spots?

With Graham Kay and Ryan Henry!

Creative Commons licensing credits for each episode can be found here.

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Confederacy of Dunks episodes are available separately as well.