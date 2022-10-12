Previewing Precious Achiuwa’s Season

Samson Folk brings on Jamar Hinds to preview Precious Achiuwa’s season.

Timestamps may be affected by 30 seconds or 1 minute depending on implemented ads.

00:00 – Welcome

1:08 – Flashbulb thoughts on Precious’ Sophomore szn

3:10 – Do we believe in the shooting?

7:08 – Why Samson wants Precious to start

11:40 – Jamar’s thoughts on Precious starting

12:50 – Precious’ potential as a roller

17:35 – What is the vision of Precious for the future?

23:15 – Gary off the bench or in the starting lineup

28:05 – Final thoughts on Precious