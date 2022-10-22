Gameday: Raptors @ Heat, October 22

This is the first of two straight games in Miami.

Toronto will play the last two games of this road trip in Miami today and Monday. These two game sets are now common leaguewide to limit travel. The Raptors and Heat split their series 2-2 last season, one of them going three overtimes in what was arguably the most grueling game of the year for both teams. It’s the second leg of a back to back on each side.

Raptors scope: The Raptors are coming off a back and forth entertaining loss Friday in Brooklyn. Pascal Siakam is coming off his 4th career triple-double with 37 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Only Kyle Lowry (16) has more in franchise history. Siakam received plenty of praise from Kyrie Irving afterwards.

Kyrie Irving was VERY complimentary of Pascal Siakam (for good reason) pic.twitter.com/actrmxYgwY — Bradshaw (@omgbradshaw) October 22, 2022

However the bench only provided 9 of Toronto’s 105 points, a problem that the Raptors have experienced far too often over the last season and change. Precious Achiuwa has gotten off to a slow start; maybe going against his former team could remedy that. Toronto has also been missing key depth in Chris Boucher and Otto Porter Jr. Inquiring minds wonder when Malachi Flynn will get his first shot of the season.

Heat scope: The East’s number one seed in the 2022 playoffs has stumbled out the gate. Miami opened the season on a four game homestand but has already lost to the Bulls and Celtics. Bam Adebayo and Lowry had rough performances in the Heat’s season opener. They were both much better against Boston yesterday, but Miami still trailed for most of the game. Tyler Herro has been clamouring to be a starter for a while and is taking advantage of the opportunity, leading the Heat with 24 ppg over the first two games.

This will be Lowry’s second game against the Raptors since leaving after the 2021 season. Kyle won the first meeting during an emotional return back in April.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 8pm EDT | TV: TSN 4 | Radio: Sportsnet 590

Raptors Lineup

The latest info at time of this post is that Chris Boucher (hamstring) is out but may return during this three game road trip. Otto Porter Jr. (hamstring) remains out.

PG: Fred VanVleet, Dalano Banton, Malachi Flynn

SG: Gary Trent Jr., Jeff Dowtin Jr., Ron Harper Jr.

SF: O.G. Anunoby, Justin Champagnie

PF: Scottie Barnes, Thaddeus Young, Juancho Hernangomez

C: Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, Christian Koloko, Khem Birch

Heat Lineup

Latest update: Victor Oladipo (left knee) and Omer Yurtseven (left ankle) are day to day. Neither played against the Celtics on Friday.

PG: Kyle Lowry, Gabe Vincent

SG: Tyler Herro, Max Strus, Dru Smith

SF: Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson, Jamal Cain

PF: Jimmy Butler, Haywood Highsmith, Nikola Jovic, Udonis Haslem

C: Bam Adebayo, Dewayne Dedmon

The Line

Miami is favoured by 2.5 points. The Over/Under is 215.