News: Pascal Siakam out for two weeks, then to be reevaluated.

Pascal Siakam has been ruled out for indefinitely, to be reevaluated in two weeks

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has been diagnosed with a strain of the right abductor muscle. He is out indefinitely and will be reevaluated in two weeks. This diagnosis comes after he had to leave the game early against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday after falling in the third quarter.

Siakam is averaging 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game this year so this will be a huge blow to a Toronto Raptors team looking to return to the playoffs again this season. This injury will force some of his teammates to step up such as Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby, the pending return of Fred VanVleet also couldn’t come quicker after this news.

Siakam has had some trouble with his groin in the past, which will likely lead to increased caution on Toronto’s part. The offense has struggled without him so far this season, so the Raptors will have to innovate to be able to survive during his absence.

Get well soon, Pascal.