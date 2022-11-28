Thad Young doesn’t make mistakes

One of the best moments of any Seinfeld episode was when the A plot and the B plot intersected. Things could be as disparate as imagination could allow -- Kramer and his Beef-A-Reeno forcing the Rosses to cut off their hansom cab ride early and return home to catch George planting a stolen marble rye into their home using a fishing rod, for example. Nothing, of course, was random. There was a ghost in the machine, a Deus ex Machina, guiding events to their natural conclusion.

The Toronto Raptors have a Thad-Deus ex Machina of their own. No matter what happens, the Raptors have a writer existing outside of the comic strip, a cosmic guide, always conscious of what must happen at any given moment. He knows how the story ends and guarantees to bring both ships safely into that port. Randomness meets its match when Young is on the court, and reason prevails over entropy. He bends the random into the divine.

For the initiated, it was clear that Young would help this Raptors team before he even joined the roster; he found in Toronto a team built in his image. But for as much as Young matches the roster in a physical sense -- he is, like so many of his compatriots, a power forward standing between 6-foot-7 and 6-foot-9 -- his true value is that he completes it in an intellectual sense. The Raptors are full of young guns. Young on the other hand is the 31st-oldest player in the league. The Raptors are full of cutters. Young is a wizard passer to cutters. In many ways, he completes the team.

He certainty did in Toronto's 105-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks.