Gameday: Kings @ Raptors, Dec. 14

Game Thoughts



Tonight the Sacramento Kings are coming into Scotiabank Arena to face off against the Toronto Raptors for the first time this season. The Raptors are reeling after two losses to the less than formidable Orlando Magic so they would like to bounce back against the Sacramento Kings.



Toronto will have to face De’aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings without their best defender in OG Anunoby who has been ruled out for at least a week with a hip injury so already this is a big blow against a team who has one of the better offenses in the NBA. The Sacramento Kings rank 13th in offensive rating on the back of a wonderful season from Domantas Sabonis. Domantas Sabonis has averaged 17.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 26 games this season. He is also an inside force that the Raptors may struggle with due to not having an elite rim protector. Usually this would be Precious Achiuwa’s responsibility but he is weeks away from being healthy reportedly. The Raptors may also struggle containing De’aaron Fox’s speed at the point of attack tonight because Fred VanVleet has struggled all season with his on ball defense and if you try to put Pascal on him that just leaves another hole that needs fixing. The Sacramento Kings shoot 35.5% from three as a team so it is of paramount importance that the Raptors be locked in when it comes to rotations tonight. This is a team that can and will burn you from outside, given the chance. On the other hand the Kings have a defensive rating of 112 and just aren’t a good defensive team at all so the Raptors will have ample opportunity to score.



The Kings don’t have any defensive stoppers on the wing to contain Pascal and their rim protection is also weak which is to the benefit of Pascal. The Achilles heel in this game will undoubtedly be the three point shooting Toronto. Toronto has shot a mere 29.1% from three over their past 12 games and for them to string together some wins starting with tonight they have to cash in on their three point opportunities. It would also be great if Scottie Barnes can return to being a somewhat impactful player tonight, just a guy who can convert rim opportunities and move the ball around. Toronto can definitely win even if they don’t shoot well tonight but itll just be so much more hard-fought.



Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30pm EST | TV: TSN 1/4/4K | Radio: Sportsnet 590



Kings Lineup

Alex Len is the only player ruled out.

PG: De’aaron Fox,Davion Mitchell

SG: Kevin Huerter,Malik Monk

SF: Harrison Barnes,

PF: Keegan Murray, Trey Lyles, KZ Okpala

C: Domantas Sabonis,Chimezie Metu

Raptors Lineup

OG Anunoby is out(hip) Precious Achiuwa is out (ankle). And Otto Porter Jr. is out(foot)

PG: Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn

SG: Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr.

SF: Pascal Siakam

PF: Juancho Hernangomez, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young

C: Christian Koloko, Khem Birch



The Line

Toronto is favored by 5 points. The Over/Under is 227.5.

