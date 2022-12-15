Fred VanVleet provides new things, while the Raptors keep finding ways to lose

It seemed like there was a pretty simple formula for the Raptors to follow to wins. Part of that formula was a certain amount of expectations on the shoulders of their stars: Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet. When it came to O.G. Anunoby, you expected a tremendous defensive floor and whatever improvements on offense to be just fantastic. Scottie Barnes journey to impact was supposed to be a pleasure to watch. They have a couple great bench players, a couple grizzly veterans on top of that. They were the 5th seed, they had one of the best defenses in the NBA for a very long stretch. It was supposed to work, even when it wasn't really working.

However, it hasn't really worked all that often. In the struggle and juggle of the injury situation - those that were acknowledged, and those that weren't - the Raptors have lost and found disparate parts of themselves; old things, new things, and done it all while underwhelming everyone who tunes into their games. It has been extremely confusing basketball.

One of the most confusing aspects? Highly effective slasher, Fred VanVleet. A guard who has never come close to threatening as a driver relative to other high-usage guards (or guards at all), because of how often he passes out of drives, how often he misses at the rim, and how all of that is less dynamic than his jumpshot. But, what if the jumpshot abandoned him? Then a metamorphosis becomes necessary.

Nick Nurse talked about this in practice the other day, and how VanVleet's misses look different than they used to. "Normally his numbers on his right/left, his straightness, are off the charts. That's the one that’s got a little off kilter a little bit for him. It’s a bit strange because that’s one of those things, once you dial that in, in your mechanics, that one doesn’t leave you very often. That one, no matter how tired you are, how deep you’re shooting or whatever, you still get it to come off your hand the same way with some straightness. That’s the one that is got a little bit of wrinkle for him right now that he’s got to get ironed out." He expressed confidence in being able to sort it out, but we're now a week past when this was said, and the slump continues.