Gameday: Nets vs Raptors, December 16

The Raptors look to snap a season worst three game losing streak vs a team they haven't beaten yet.

After this game, the Raptors can finally say goodbye to the Nets unless there is a playoff or play-in scenario between these two.

Brooklyn has won all three matchups this season. The first contest was Game two of the regular season that the Raptors had slip away despite Pascal Siakam putting up a 37-point triple-double. The next two games weren’t close. The Raps were missing Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes (amongst others) in Toronto. Then there was the most recent embarrassment where the Raptors trailed by as many by 36 and down 41-17 after the first quarter in Brooklyn. The nine point result was like putting makeup on a pig.

Nets scope (17-12, 4th in East | Offensive rating: 11th | Defensive Rating: 10th)

The Nets haven’t played since Monday in Washington, so they are well rested. This is the most cohesive Brooklyn has been in nearly two years, when the short lived “Scary Hours” trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving formed. Brooklyn is 15-7 since Jacque Vaughn took over as interim head coach. Credit to him for maneuvering around the Steve Nash firing, early season injuries including Ben Simmons return and Kyrie’s controversy. The Nets have won eight of their last nine games, including four in a row.

Since Jacque Vaughn took over, the Brooklyn Nets lineup of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Royce O’Neale, and Nic Claxton leads the Eastern Conference in offensive rating at 129.4 (minimum 50 minutes player). https://t.co/YPcfjhs8xc — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) December 14, 2022

Irving has been Brooklyn’s leading scorer in all three games vs Toronto, with much of Nick Nurse’s attention geared towards Durant. Kyrie and KD are one of only two duos averaging at least 25 ppg this season. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the other.

Checking on Yuta: Watanabe is enjoying a breakout season, averaging 7.9 points and shooting over 52 percent from three. It would lead the league but Watanabe has missed nearly half the Nets games due to injury. He should see the court in Toronto though.

Please enjoy this video of Ian Eagle saying YUTA WATANABE with increasing levels of enthusiasm pic.twitter.com/T1E1WvTr6O — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 12, 2022

Raptors scope (13-15, 10th in East | Offensive rating: 14th | Defensive rating: 13th)

It’s a reoccurring problem for most opponents, but the Raptors have lost the first quarter vs the Nets in all three games. Toronto started with great defensive energy against Sacramento and the second game in Orlando. Maintaining that intensity has been a challenge as the game goes along. Giving up a plethora of threes combined with being the worst three point shooting team over the last month has proven to be a recipe for disaster. Siakam is coming off a rare off game, something the Raptors can’t afford from any of their main guys in order to grind out wins during a tough schedule. The margin for error is slim.

Also Justin Champagnie seems ready to be called back up from the 905. Andrew Damelin posted some great Champagnie quotes yesterday after he dominated the Capital City Go-Go.

If that wasn’t enough, Champagnie let everyone know on Instagram too.

Champagnie has appeared in three games for the Raptors this season, totaling 11 minutes.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30pm EST | TV: TSN 1/3/4/4K | Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Nets Lineup

This makes my job a bit more difficult.

Brooklyn Nets have been fined $25,000 for failing to report injuries properly. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 15, 2022 What we know: Seth Curry (hamstring) is questionable, Patty Mills (non COVID illness) is doubtful. David Duke Jr, Kessler Edwards, Day’Ron Sharpe and Alondes Williams are with the G-League. Royce O’Neale is expected to play after missing the last two games for personal reasons.

PG: Ben Simmons, Edmond Sumner

SG: Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Cam Thomas

SF: Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris, T.J. Warren

PF: Kevin Durant, Yuta Watanabe, Markieff Morris

C: Nic Claxton

Raptors Lineup

Awaiting a morning update. The fifth starter is up in the air with O.G. Anunoby (hip) out. Thaddeus Young got his ninth start of the season vs the Kings on Wednesday. Otto Porter Jr. (hip) is sidelined at least for another month. Precious Achiuwa (ankle) probably won’t suit up again until 2023.

PG: Fred VanVleet, Dalano Banton, Malachi Flynn

SG: Gary Trent Jr.

SF: Scottie Barnes

PF: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Juancho Hernangomez

C: Thaddeus Young, Christian Koloko, Khem Birch

The Line

The early lines have the Nets favoured by 1.5 points. Over/Under is 226.5