The Raps might be a mess right now, but Sean Woodley is here to talk some sense. This week, host, Cathryn Naiker, goes over the ups and downs, why the New Orleans Pelicans should be everyone’s second favourite team, and Kawhi Leonard playing basketball.

And the Nick Nurse Hottie Highlight is down bad. We need something Nick! Anything!

