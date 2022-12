Happy Holidays! We have a banger for this one. Andrew Phung and Casey Bannerman join host, Cathryn Naiker, to draft 15 prospective All-Star’s for 2023 and a sandwich to match them.

Who is the meatball sub of the NBA? Which player goes first overall? Do any Raptors make it?

