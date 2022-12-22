The Raptors are slowly realizing what adds up to a win

I wrote last season about the various anatomies of Toronto Raptors' wins. And even though the Raptors just endured a long, long time without one, a victory in the Garden in which your superstar drops 52 points sure can jog the memory. That's what a win looks like. Last season, wins most often looked like possession-hoarding, then lockdown defensive masterpieces, and finally on occasion halfcourt clinics.

This season, Raptors' wins have looked a little bit different. There's not quite as much variety, at least not yet. In fact, most of them look much the same: Pascal Siakam hoisting the team on his shoulders like a traveler's rucksack, eurostepping and spinning and juking across the court, and tossing in enough contested midrangers -- over half of his shots originate from the area -- to eke the Raptors over the finish line.

More on that from our own Samson Folk, Raptors Republic's version of Siakam. (A superstar.) But a lot of the wins have plenty in common besides Siakam's dominance.