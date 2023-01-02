Quick Reaction: Raptors 114, Pacers 122

A+ S. Barnes 40 MIN, 23 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST, 0 STL, 8-14 FG, 1-2 3FG, 6-8 FT, 2 BLK, 3 TO, 16 +/- Really great game from Scottie on both ends of the floor tonight. This was the best defense Scottie has played this season and he was so great as the low man tonight, he guarded the pick and roll very great and was super impactful at the rim. Scottie started off super slow on offense but in the second half he got really active in transition and attacking the basket. Best Scottie game of the season.

B O. Anunoby 40 MIN, 17 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 7-20 FG, 3-11 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 2 TO, 0 +/- OG started off very slow offensively and had just 3 points at halftime but in the second half he really turned it up and began to hit his threes and attack the rim. OG was also very good on defense and was hounding everyone as he guarded a multitude of players.

A- P. Siakam 39 MIN, 26 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST, 0 STL, 9-17 FG, 2-4 3FG, 6-7 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -6 +/- Pascal in the first half was as dominant as ever as the pacers had no answer for him, second half he slowed down scoring wise but was spraying it out to everyone as a result of the doubles he garnered, routine game for Pascal at this point.

A+ G. Trent Jr. 40 MIN, 32 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 11-18 FG, 5-10 3FG, 5-6 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 1 +/- Gary continued his stellar scoring as he rejoined the starters tonight and he has just played so well. His range seems unlimited, his pull up was automatic, and his shot selection has been so smart, really great game from Gary.

C+ F. VanVleet 37 MIN, 9 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 3-15 FG, 3-12 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, 1 +/- One of the better games from Fred defensively especially on the ball, he was attached for a lot of the night and had some nice off ball plays as well. The poor shooting reared it’s ugly head again unfortunately and he just missed some really good looks.

D M. Flynn 09 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -18 +/- Disaster night from Malachi. His defense tonight was very poor, he let TJ McConnell blow by him countless times and was just bleeding points for all his time on the court, just a rough night.

Inc C. Boucher 04 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -5 +/- Not enough minutes.

C T. Young 08 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -14 +/- Rough game from Thad today as his size and overall ability on defense made it hard to play him much tonight as he was scored on a lot in his time at the rim.

B+ P. Achiuwa 12 MIN, 3 PTS, 0 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-1 3FG, 1-2 FT, 3 BLK, 0 TO, -11 +/- Precious played very well on defense tonight both on the perimeter and at the rim, he switched onto multiple Indiana defenders like Halliburton and Mathurin and was able to get stops. Really made his presence felt at the rim with a couple blocks.

B C. Koloko 11 MIN, 2 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 0 TO, -4 +/- Koloko’s presence was really strong at the rim on defense as a help defender. He really took advantage of his size and length well today.