We’ll Be Just Fine | Runnin’ Off The Screen

The man they call Mac is joined by Zarar to discuss the root of the Raptors’ bench issues, Masai’s free agency history, and more! Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Runnin' Off The Screen episodes are available separately as well.

