Gameday: Hornets vs Raptors, January 12

Toronto is back in action against Charlotte after squaring off on Tuesday.

Raptors enter the final stage of their six game homestand.

The Raptors are back after a day off as they face the Hornets yet again. The fans would love to see a similar result from Tuesday. This is their second last game of a six-game homestand and Toronto has won their last two games after an 0-2 start.

Hornets scope (11-31, 15th in East | Offensive rating: 30th | Defensive rating: 27th)

After two straight seasons of play-in basketball, the Charlotte Hornets are currently in the hunt for Victor Wembanyama as their half-a-game back for the worst record in the league. Mason Plumlee, LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier accounted for 78 of Charlotte’s 120 points on Tuesday night.

Raptors scope (18-23, 11th in East | Offensive rating: 15th | Defensive rating: 13th)

Toronto’s been playing better lately and on Tuesday they shot 45.5% beyond the arc, which is only the second time this season they’ve shot 45% or better. Gary Trent Jr, O.G. Anunoby and Pascal Siakam were the three Raptors who went over 20 points in the last showcase. Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher also added a 25-point boost together off the bench.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 EST | TV: SN 1 | Radio: TSN 1050

Hornets Lineup

Same story for Charlotte, Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful and Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand) is out for 4-6 weeks after surgery on a torn ligament.

PG: LaMelo Ball, Dennis Smith Jr, Theo Maledon

SG: Terry Rozier, James Bouknight, Bryce McGowens

SF: Jalen McDaniels, Cody Martin

PF: P.J. Washington, JT Thor, Kai Jones

C: Mason Plumlee, Mark Williams, Nick Richards

Raptors Lineup

Otto Porter Jr. (toe) is out for the season.

PG: Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn, Jeff Dowtin Jr.

SG: Gary Trent Jr.

SF: O.G. Anunoby, Juancho Hernangomez

PF: Scottie Barnes, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young

C: Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, Christian Koloko

The Line

Toronto is favoured by 8.5 points and the over/under is set at 231.5.

Cover Photo by Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

