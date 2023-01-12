Gameday: Hornets vs Raptors, January 12

Toronto is back in action against Charlotte after squaring off on Tuesday.

The Raptors are back after a day off as they face the Hornets yet again. The fans would love to see a similar result from Tuesday. This is their second last game of a six-game homestand and Toronto has won their last two games after an 0-2 start.

Hornets scope (11-31, 15th in East | Offensive rating: 30th | Defensive rating: 27th)

After two straight seasons of play-in basketball, the Charlotte Hornets are currently in the hunt for Victor Wembanyama as their half-a-game back for the worst record in the league. Mason Plumlee, LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier accounted for 78 of Charlotte’s 120 points on Tuesday night.

Raptors scope (18-23, 11th in East | Offensive rating: 15th | Defensive rating: 13th)

Toronto’s been playing better lately and on Tuesday they shot 45.5% beyond the arc, which is only the second time this season they’ve shot 45% or better. Gary Trent Jr, O.G. Anunoby and Pascal Siakam were the three Raptors who went over 20 points in the last showcase. Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher also added a 25-point boost together off the bench.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 EST | TV: SN 1 | Radio: TSN 1050

Hornets Lineup

Same story for Charlotte, Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful and Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand) is out for 4-6 weeks after surgery on a torn ligament.

PG: LaMelo Ball, Dennis Smith Jr, Theo Maledon

SG: Terry Rozier, James Bouknight, Bryce McGowens

SF: Jalen McDaniels, Cody Martin

PF: P.J. Washington, JT Thor, Kai Jones

C: Mason Plumlee, Mark Williams, Nick Richards

Raptors Lineup

Otto Porter Jr. (toe) is out for the season.

PG: Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn, Jeff Dowtin Jr.

SG: Gary Trent Jr.

SF: O.G. Anunoby, Juancho Hernangomez

PF: Scottie Barnes, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young

C: Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, Christian Koloko

The Line

Toronto is favoured by 8.5 points and the over/under is set at 231.5.