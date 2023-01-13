,

Another W vs. the Hornets – Raptors Reaction Podcast

Host Samson Folk details the Raptors win over the Hornets.

Host Samson Folk details the Raptors win over the Hornets.

QR Comment: spanishsupafly

Reggie Evans Award: Precious Achiuwa

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Raptors Reaction episodes are available separately as well.

The Rapcast can be found wherever you download podcasts.

Previous: Quick Reaction: Hornets 114, Raptors 124

3 thoughts on “Another W vs. the Hornets – Raptors Reaction Podcast”

Leave a Comment