Gameday: Knicks vs Raptors, January 22

Last home game for the Raptors until Feb 8. Could be a trade before then.

We can finally say bye to the Knicks after this fourth and final meeting this season, barring a playoff run of course.

New York and Toronto played a whopping six days ago on MLK day. It was the Raptors last win, which also kicked off a Knicks three game losing streak that Toronto has matched since. Probably the funniest moment from that contest was Scottie Barnes’ convo with Quentin Grimes.

"You is not him!"



The road team has won every matchup this season (Raptors 2-1).

Knicks scope (25-22, 7th in East | Offensive rating: 6th | Defensive rating: 11th)

New York’s streaky season continues. Here’s what the Knicks have done since December 4th (24 games):

Eight straight wins (broken by Pascal Siakam’s 52 point game)

Five straight losses

7-1 over an eight game stretch

Three straight losses

As a result, Miami has jumped New York for that final guaranteed playoff spot. The Knicks last played on Friday, losing to Atlanta. Tom Thibodeau’s defence allowed 139 points without Mitchell Robinson, who broke his thumb against the Wizards on Wednesday. Robinson ranks fifth in the NBA with 1.8 blocks per game.

Raptors scope (20-27, 12th in East | Offensive rating: 13th | Defensive rating: 19th)

After going 0-3 vs teams missing all-stars, the Raptors have an opportunity to flip the script against a healthy team (minus Robinson). Toronto follows this contest with a seven game West coast trip, returning on a day before the trade deadline. The Raptors are a season-worst tying seven games below .500. If Toronto ends this weekend on a bad note, that could easily be well into double digits by the time the Raps return which would completely seal this season’s fate.

The Raptors have dropped the last two games by two points each. Fred VanVleet fouling D’Angelo Russell on his rip through move lost the Minnesota game on free throws. Personally, I’m still laughing at this gem to conclude last night.

Nurse says he asked ref Michael Smith if he could challenge the jump ball and Smith said he could if he called timeout, so Nurse said ok timeout. Then Ed Malloy came over and said you can't challenge a jump ball so Nurse said ok no timeout then, Smith then said no you called it — Vivek Jacob (@vivekmjacob) January 22, 2023

You have to admit, these are some pretty creative ways to lose. It’s not boring!

Two questions coming into Sunday:

Precious had a hell of a two-way game in his first start of the season (17 pts, 11 reb). What will his minutes look like if Fred and O.G. Anunoby play? If Fred doesn’t suit up, how does Nick Nurse implement Scottie more? Barnes has clearly been more assertive this season operating as a big, as opposed to running point guard.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 6pm EST | TV: TSN 4/4K | Radio: Sportsnet 590

Knicks Lineup

Mitchell Robinson (broken right thumb) will be re-evaluated in three weeks after having surgery. The Cam Reddish DNP-CD streak is now at 24 games. Immanuel Quickley (knee soreness) has been ruled OUT.

PG: Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Ryan Arcidiacono, Derrick Rose

SG: Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier

SF: RJ Barrett, Svi Mykhailiuk, Cam Reddish

PF: Julius Randle, Obi Toppin

C: Jericho Sims, Isaiah Hartenstein

Raptors Lineup

Fred VanVleet (right rib soreness) missed yesterday’s game but is availale. O.G. Anunoby (right ankle) didn’t finish the game and is OUT. Dalano Banton (hip pointer) is also OUT and hasn’t played for the Raptors since December 18th, due to injuries, 905 stints or just simply not being used. Otto Porter Jr. (toe) is out for the season. Christian Koloko has been recalled from the Raptors 905.

*Updated lineup guess*

PG: Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn

SG: Gary Trent Jr.

SF: Scottie Barnes, Juancho Hernangomez, Joe Wieskamp

PF: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young

C: Precious Achiuwa, Christian Koloko, Khem Birch

The Line

The Raptors are favoured by 1.5 points again, despite playing a back to back. I guess because they’re 2-1 vs New York this season? Seems odd to me. Over/Under is 224.