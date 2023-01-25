Masai Loves a Freak – Confederacy of Dunks

On this episode, we talk about a potential Gary for Poeltl trade, long term conclusions about the core, court-side tirades and trade predictions.

Season 10, Episode 276

In this episode, we’ll be discussing whether or not the Raptors should trade Gary Trent Jr. for Jakob Poeltl. We’ll also take a look at the 2023 Raptors and see if we can make any long-term conclusions about this current core.

But that’s not all, we’ll also be discussing the latest happenings around the NBA. Recently, Shannon Sharpe had a heated exchange with the Memphis Grizzlies, so we’ll be talking about who else could be a likely candidate to pick a fight with a team in the league.

And of course, we’ll give you our take on the Lakers/Wizards trade and make some predictions on what other trades we could see in the near future.

With Nigel Nicholas and Jay Rosales!

