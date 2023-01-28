,

A porous defense against the Warriors – Raptors Reaction Podcast

Samson Folk is joined by Mikai Bruce to talk about the Raptors loss to the Warriors.

Samson Folk is joined by Mikai Bruce to talk about the Raptors loss to the Warriors.

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Raptors Reaction episodes are available separately as well.

The Rapcast can be found wherever you download podcasts.

Previous: Quick Reaction: Raptors 117, Warriors 129

10 thoughts on “A porous defense against the Warriors – Raptors Reaction Podcast”

  1. Pingback: Podcast de réaction des Raptors - Podcast de réaction des Raptors - europa-schuetzentreffen

Leave a Comment